Boy, 16, in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Sheffield
A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries and police are investigating following a stabbing in Sheffield.
The victim, aged 16, was found on Earl Marshal Road with a stab wound to his arm yesterday.
Police were then called at around 5.30pm to the Northern General Hospital’s A&E department, close to the scene of the incident in Fir Vale, where the boy had gone for treatment.
The teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Investigations are underway after a 16-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his arm in Sheffield.
“At around 5.30pm on November 8 officers were called to Northern General Hospital after reports that the boy had presented at A&E with serious injuries to his arm.
“It is reported that the boy had been found injured on Earl Marshal Road. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances around the incident.”
Anyone with information should call 101.