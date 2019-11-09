Boy, 16, in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Sheffield

Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

The victim, aged 16, was found on Earl Marshal Road with a stab wound to his arm yesterday.

Police were then called at around 5.30pm to the Northern General Hospital’s A&E department, close to the scene of the incident in Fir Vale, where the boy had gone for treatment.

The teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Investigations are underway after a 16-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his arm in Sheffield.

“At around 5.30pm on November 8 officers were called to Northern General Hospital after reports that the boy had presented at A&E with serious injuries to his arm.

“It is reported that the boy had been found injured on Earl Marshal Road. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances around the incident.”