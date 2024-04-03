Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster woman who used threatening and abusive language towards a police call handler has been sent to prison.

On October 30, 2023, Sarah Vallance rang the force's busy control room on 999 to report an alleged assault.

When the call handler requested more information, she threatened to "f*** police up" and "get a gun", in what South Yorkshire Police has described as a “disgusting, abusive tirade”.

Sarah Vallance threatened to "f*** police up" and "get a gun". She has been jailed for eight weeks at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

A copy of the 999 call recording was obtained and an investigation launched, which led to Vallance's arrest.

Vallance, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was charged with sending a communication of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Chief Superintendent of the force control room, Cherie Buttle, said: "Our call handlers answer around 2,500 calls a day and play a fundamental role in keeping the people of South Yorkshire safe.

"The last thing they deserve is a barrage of abuse from people they are trying to help and Vallance's comments towards one of our call handlers was simply unacceptable.

"It is something we will not tolerate and this kind of nuisance and abusive behaviour only serves to take resources away from those who genuinely need our help."

Vallance was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a Doncaster Council worker following an encounter in August 2023.

After she was reported for nuisance behaviour in Doncaster city centre, the engagement worker attended the scene and spoke to Vallance.

When he asked her what was wrong, she became verbally abusive and told him to "f*** off" before making threats to "deck him".