A police hunt is under way for a Sheffield man wanted over an assault and harassment.

Detectives believed Jamie Edge, aged 28, of no fixed abode, but who is known to visit pubs on the Manor estate, could hold vital information about the incidents.

He is also wanted for questioning over two alleged breaches of a court order.

Edge is of a large build and has short, brown hair and facial hair.

South Yorkshire Police has warned members of the public not to approach Edge but to call 999 or 101 if he is spotted.