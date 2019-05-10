Have your say

Four men arrested over a gun shop raid in Sheffield remain under investigation, detectives have revealed today.

The South Yorkshire men – two aged 20, one aged 24 and one aged 26 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary following a raid at All Guns Discounted, Leigh Road, Attercliffe, on Wednesday, January 16.

All Guns Discounted in Attercliffe was raided in January

Thieves broke into the shop by smashing their way through the exterior brickwork.

More than 20 shotguns plus ammunition worth a total of around £25,000 were stolen in the raid.

Extra security features have now been installed at the shop, including steel walls.

Although a number of weapons have been recovered in South Yorkshire since the shop raid, it has not yet been disclosed whether any were from the store.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 109 of January 17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.