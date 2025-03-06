Sheffield man who threw faeces at door and urinated on property in racially aggravated harassment spared jail
Jamey Collier, of Lowedges Road, denied any wrongdoing after he was charged with racially-aggravated harassment over the incidents between January 2, 2022 and July 30, 2024.
According to court records, the harassment included urinating outside the victim's door, throwing excrement and urine onto his property, banging on walls and doors, and being verbally aggressive towards his target.
Collier pleaded not guilty to the charge in July 2024, but was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 28, 2025.
As a result, Collier was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. The court heard that the suspension was due to the defendant being "a man of previous good character".
As part of the sentence, the defendant must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 in costs, along with a £154 surcharge.
He was also handed a restraining order barring him from contacting the victim and a woman believed to be related to the victim for at least two years.