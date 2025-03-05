A Rotherham man found with a banned dog also kept a hamster in a cage with no food and a mouldy water bottle.

James Canning, 30, of Glasshouse Road, Kilnhurst, was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last week for multiple animal welfare offences, as well as possession of a prohibited dog breed.

The court heard how, on May 2, 2024, Canning was found in possession of a Pitbull Terrier, a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. He pleaded guilty to this offence on September 2, 2024.

But Canning also faced charges related to animal welfare violations, after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hamster by keeping it in a cage with no food and a mouldy water bottle.

Canning also pleaded guilty to two separate charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 for failing to ensure the welfare of a hamster and a dog.

The dog was discovered in “an unsuitable living environment” without access to clean drinking water.

On February 28, 2025, District Judge Waite handed Canning a community order banning him from keeping animals for three years.

The Pitbull Terrier was ordered to be destroyed, with the court citing potential harm to others and deeming Canning unfit to care for the dog.

Canning was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.