Sheffield Graves Park campaigners continue to pressure council over future of old nurseries

From left, Barbara Greatorex, Ernest Brewin and chair Caroline Dewar of the Friends of Graves Park in the Sheffield park arboretum, which is on land that the group has restored

The Amey Olive Grove depot is being considered as part of the solution to a long-running row about the future of the former Norton Nurseries in Graves Park, Sheffield.

The depot on Olive Grove Road could be used to house some of the larger Sheffield City Council vehicles currently stored at the nurseries. The old Norton Aerodrome has also been mentioned as a temporary solution to the headache for Sheffield City Council.

The council is looking for alternative sites as the Friends of Graves Park complained to the Charities Commission about the nurseries being used to store council parks and countryside vehicles and equipment. The site is also used to store rubbish collected from bins in parks and open spaces until it is taken for disposal.

The Friends have argued successfully that these uses potentially break charities law and the terms of the charitable trust that owns Graves Park, of which the council is sole trustee. The Friends, who want to add part of the area to an arboretum restoration project they have funded, oppose any use of the land that does not directly benefit the park charitable trust.

Chair of the Friends of Graves Park, Caroline Dewar, speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's charity trustee sub-committee on March 3, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

They have campaigned since 1998 against any council attempts to dispose of the nurseries.

Friends chair Caroline Dewar asked questions at a meeting of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee on Monday (March 3).

Her questions included: “Why does Graves Park need 20 ride-on mowers?” and: “Does the refuse tip have a licence to process waste? If so, when was this licence first approved? If not, this activity should be stopped with immediate effect.”

Image submitted to the Charity Commission by the Friends of Graves Park, showing the Norton Nurseries site, part they have already restored to parkland at Chantreyland and the area they want to restore next

She said: “The parks department do not need to find a new depot before they release the next section of the site for the arboretum restoration project.

“The bit the Friends of Graves Park want is virtually unused, so they could move the few pieces of stuff they have on there to elsewhere on the site and let us get started, while they continue to run their depot until such time as they find a replacement site.

“We have looked at the site together and anyone can see how bare it is of use and activity.

“We just want that one part of the site released, not several or other parts, so this decision would stand for some years. The Friends feel that SCC [Sheffield City Council] parks are looking for any excuses to hang on to the land and not release it for restoration.”

Committee chair Coun Richard Williams said: “I do not see any evidence that officers of the council are not going to sort this out.

Alternatives

“I see this as a programme that will come to its conclusion when all the evidence is collected and all the alternatives have been considered and will be working in the best interests of the charity to provide the best solution that is also workable for the council as well.”

Head of parks and countryside Ruth Bell said that part of Olive Grove, which is used by council highways contractor Amey, might be suitable for large vehicles that need a big turning circle. She added: “The only stumbling block is that they are having construction work and that area is being used for containers.”

The old Norton Aerodrome, which is earmarked for housing, might also be a temporary solution to store other vehicles.

Coun Kurtis Crossland said: “This is as much about restoring trust as it is about restoring parkland. For decades the Friends group haven’t always been treated the best by Sheffield City Council.

“It’s the same with the Rose Garden Cafe, what good communication can really do to fix relations. While some of these decisions might be uncomfortable in the short term for Sheffield City Council, restoring them in the long term is much more important.

“It looks like progress is being made. This is just a step along the way. We need to keep on looking at this.”