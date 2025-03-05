Proposal to demolish former bank and build 25 new homes on Sheffield road in line for refusal
The old Yorkshire Bank building on Lound Side in Chapeltown is proposed to be demolished and replaced with new homes according to a planning application which will be in front of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday (March 11).
The site has the vacant two-storey Yorkshire Bank as well as a rear car park, and a small area of public realm to the front of the building.
According to a report published on the council’s website, the proposed four-storey block would be big – or high – enough for the 25 new apartments and two ground-floor commercial units.
The report added: “The scheme has been redesigned and amended during the course of the application being considered to reduce the number of residential units from 35 to 25.
“This was following officer concerns about the amenity for future occupiers and the design of the scheme, particularly the scale and massing of the proposal.”
Despite the amended plans, 21 objections were submitted during the consultation process.
Those objecting raised concerns with the impact the new homes would have on traffic and parking; the design, the scale, obstruction of light, privacy and inadequate amenity space, among other things.
There was also a neutral letter and two letters of support submitted.
The supporters said the development would bring “much needed regeneration” to the area and they would welcome a new building to replace the vandalised, old building.
However, the development could be rejected as planning officers recommended it for refusal on the grounds that there are missing documents (and as such the officers assume that the development would be out of scale and characteristic of the street scene).
Also, apparently the applicant has not gone into a “planning obligation” – or section 106 agreement – to decide whether an affordable housing contribution would be required.
Members will have a chance to discuss this in more detail next week at Sheffield Town Hall.
