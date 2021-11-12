Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 11 how Ryan Christie, aged 27, of Lingfoot Place, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, refused to let police into his home after they had responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said officers received a call from a neighbour indicating there had been a domestic incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a man has narrowly been spared from jail after he sparked a fracas with police when they visited his home investigating a report of a domestic dispute.

Ms Earnshaw added: “Police attended and were refused entrance to the property and he was aggressive towards them and quite obstructive.”

Officers explained they needed to check on Christie’s partner, according to Ms Earnshaw, but the defendant said he would shoot anybody who tried to get inside.

Ms Earnshaw said police damaged a door as they entered the property and after Christie was arrested he threatened to spit at the officers and kicked out at them before he was detained with pepper spray.

Christie, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on March 31.

Ms Earnshaw added the domestic dispute claim was not pursued after Christie’s partner declined to make a statement.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Christie has depression, anxiety and a post traumatic stress disorder which affects his behaviour.

Ms Tanner added: “We do now have some remorse. We do now have some regret and slowly but surely - with work with probation - he is developing insight into his behaviour.”