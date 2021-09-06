Reports of domestic abuse have risen in Sheffield over the last few months

By Danielle Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:43 pm
Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, Sheffield's district commander told a meeting of the police and crime commissioners public accountability board on September 6 that the force had not seen a spike of domestic abuse reports that was expected nationally during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"We've not seen the spike that was considered," Chief Supt Hemsley told the meeting.

"Many victims will have been trapped in households with potentially abusive partners. Not everyone's going to have the ability to go and seek support.

Domestic abuse.

"In terms of the increase in reporting that we're seeing in Sheffield, I would like to think that some of that reporting is the reflection of the fact that our messaging throughout coronavirus is that we will treat domistic abuse seriously ."