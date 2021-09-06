Reports of domestic abuse have risen in Sheffield over the last few months

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, Sheffield's district commander told a meeting of the police and crime commissioners public accountability board on September 6 that the force had not seen a spike of domestic abuse reports that was expected nationally during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"We've not seen the spike that was considered," Chief Supt Hemsley told the meeting.

"Many victims will have been trapped in households with potentially abusive partners. Not everyone's going to have the ability to go and seek support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic abuse.