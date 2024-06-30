Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men from Sheffield have been arrested in Merseyside after a 33-year-old Sheffield man was shot in Wallasey, police have confirmed.

Officers with Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after the shooting on Lucerne Road in Wallasey, Wirral, just before 11.20pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “We believe that two men from the Sheffield area had met with a group of three or four men in Lucerne Road and shortly after meeting a firearm was discharged which resulted in a 33-year-old man from Sheffield being shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men from Sheffield have been arrested in Merseyside after a 33-year-old Sheffield man was shot in the leg, police have confirmed. | Google

"It is understood that the victim made his way on to Wheatland Lane. Two people in car, who were driving along the road, saw the victim in the road and stopped to assist and call the emergency services.

"The man was then taken to hospital where he is being treated for the injury to his leg, which is not life threatening. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen, or heard, anything before or during the incident to come forward as information they have could be crucial to our investigation.

“At approximately 11.30pm a stolen Nissan Navara was found burnt out on Clayton Road close to Poulton Victoria Football Club, which is less than a mile away from where the incident occurred. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the car being left and set on fire, or who saw it in the area to contact us as the information they have could be vital to our investigation. I would urge anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage of our inquiries the motive for the attack and the identity of the victim is unknown.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate the use of firearms on our streets and we are relentless in our "pursuit of those involved in gun crime on our streets to ensure they can be brought to justice.”

The force have confirmed that they have arrested two men, also from Sheffield.

A 33-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man from Sheffield, who arrested near to the Wallasey tunnel, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Local Policing Chief Inspector Chris Ruane, added: "We understand the impact a firearms discharge can have on a local community and want to reassure them that we have increased our patrols in the area and our local policing officers will be there to speak to anyone who may have worries, or concerns, and to provide support.

"Our officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries on behalf of our investigations team and will be supported by our Matrix team in disrupting criminal activity in the area linked to serious and organised crime through targeted policing operations.

"Through our work in our local communities we completely understand the impact on communities of an incident like this. Our officers live and work in Merseyside too, and we have seen first-hand the pain that guns have brought to victims and their families. That is why we are totally committed to doing everything within our power to stop these people from bringing fear and worry to our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime Scene Investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing in the local area and detectives will also be examining CCTV footage to establish the circumstances of the shooting.