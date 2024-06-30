Rotherham shooting: Woman, 55, seriously injured in High Street shooting in Wath-upon-Dearne
Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on High Street in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham just before 10pm on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Police believe a group of men arrived outside the property and fired, causing injury to the victim.
Ambulance teams rushed the woman to hospital. Her injuries were described as serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police have said evidence consistent with a shooting was found at the scene. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information which could be useful to the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1129 of June 28, 2024.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.