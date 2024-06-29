36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after girl, 14, attacked in Sheffield
On Thursday, June 27, 2024, South Yorkshire Police reported a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked through Tongue Gutter in Parson Cross at around 3.50pm.
Tongue Gutter is a woodland path close to Deerlands Avenue, used regularly by people who live locally.
In an appeal for information after the attack, South Yorkshire Police Inspector Alec Gibbons said: “The victim is receiving support from officers after what must have been a traumatic ordeal and we have put extra patrols in place in the local area.
"If you have any queries or concerns that you wish to raise with officers, please speak to them if you see them in the local area.
"They are there to help and to help you keep safe."
Officers investigating the attack have today (Saturday, June 29) arrested a 36-year-old man in suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape in connection to the incident. He remains in police custody.
Local neighbourhood officers will remain in the area to listen to any concerns from residents.
Police have said they are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. If you believe you can help, you can get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 921 of 27 June 2024.
You can also submit information via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
If you wish to submit information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by submitting a form on their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.