Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in Sheffield.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, South Yorkshire Police reported a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked through Tongue Gutter in Parson Cross at around 3.50pm.

Tongue Gutter is a woodland path close to Deerlands Avenue, used regularly by people who live locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for information after the attack, South Yorkshire Police Inspector Alec Gibbons said: “The victim is receiving support from officers after what must have been a traumatic ordeal and we have put extra patrols in place in the local area.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near Deerlands Avenue in Sheffield yesterday. | South Yorkshire Police

"If you have any queries or concerns that you wish to raise with officers, please speak to them if you see them in the local area.

"They are there to help and to help you keep safe."

Officers investigating the attack have today (Saturday, June 29) arrested a 36-year-old man in suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape in connection to the incident. He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local neighbourhood officers will remain in the area to listen to any concerns from residents.

Police have said they are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. If you believe you can help, you can get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 921 of 27 June 2024.

You can also submit information via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.