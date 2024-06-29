Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a reported stabbing in Sheffield city centre, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to Rockingham Street at 6.11am on Saturday, June 29, 2024, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

It is alleged that a 38-year-old woman suffered stab wounds after being approached by a group of men. It is believed that the men fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. It is not believed her injuries are life-threatening.

A 38-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being stabbed on Rockingham Street in Sheffield. | National World

A police cordon remains in place as officers conduct enquiries. Officers have taped off the section of Rockingham Street between West Street and Division Street.

Two police vehicles and police tape block each end of the road. An officer is stationed at each end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad