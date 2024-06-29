Breaking

Sheffield stabbing: Woman stabbed in Sheffield city centre attack as men reportedly flee in vehicle

By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Jun 2024, 09:54 BST
A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a reported stabbing in Sheffield city centre, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to Rockingham Street at 6.11am on Saturday, June 29, 2024, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

It is alleged that a 38-year-old woman suffered stab wounds after being approached by a group of men. It is believed that the men fled from the scene in a vehicle.

The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. It is not believed her injuries are life-threatening.

A 38-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being stabbed on Rockingham Street in Sheffield. | National World

A police cordon remains in place as officers conduct enquiries. Officers have taped off the section of Rockingham Street between West Street and Division Street.

Two police vehicles and police tape block each end of the road. An officer is stationed at each end.

South Yorkshire Police are requesting anyone with information about the incident get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number 194 of June 29, 2024, when getting in touch.

