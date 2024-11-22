Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield man “failed” to safeguard his two XL Bully dogs when they attacked a dog walker and his pet, causing “significant injuries”.

Macaulay Harrison, aged 28, of New Cross Walk, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two charges of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The court heard how on December 2, 2023, two of Harrison’s three dogs - two XL Bullys called Biscuit and Galaxy - had “got loose” from his council home and attacked another dog and its owner on Handsworth Crescent.

The dog, a collie-type dog called Oscar, received injuries to its neck and body.

It was heard how during his attempts to separate the XL Bullys from his pet, Oscar’s owner received “significant bites” to his hands which required hospital treatment.

Ms Payne, prosecuting, said armed police responded and Biscuit and Galaxy ran at them, which led to officers shooting the animals.

In a statement read to the court, Oscar’s owner said: “This incident has affected me to the point that I cannot get the image of the two dogs attacking Oscar out of my head.

“This has affected me significantly. My hand causes me pain at times.”

The crown explained how Harrison’s dogs were let loose by two children at the property and acknowledged the incident “could not have been reasonably foreseen” by the defendant.

Ms Hradecka, defending, said Harrison noticed the dogs were missing a few minutes after they escaped his property and immediately left to search for them.

Recent snowy weather meant Galaxy and Biscuits tracks could be followed and Ms Hradecka said the defendant ran “non-stop” for two miles in search of the dogs.

Describing how the incident affected the defendant, Ms Hradecka said: “He could not sleep for two months and he lost two stone... he is very remorseful.”

It was also heard how Harrison’s children still ask about the dogs and become upset over the incident.

Sentencing the defendant, the magistrates said: “You are ultimately responsible for the safekeeping of the dogs and on this occasion you failed.

“Let [this sentence] be a lesson to you. We hope to never see you in this court again.”

Harrison was handed a a 12-month community order including 80 hours of unpaid work. The defendant was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the victim.