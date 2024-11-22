Rotherham: Stolen car crammed full of cannabis plants seized by police after discovery in woodland
South Yorkshire Police arrested the men after the stolen car was pursued by officers on Wednesday, November 20.
That night, officers received a report from a neighbour spotting people leaving a property in Brinsworth, Rotherham, with cannabis plants.
The police were alerted to a blue Ford Fiesta which the men were seen to leave the address in. The vehicle, which was using cloned registration plates, was tracked being driven through Rotherham at high speeds.
Roads policing officers asked the driver to pull over, but the driver refused, leading to a short pursuit before the car went off road in Doncaster.
The car was located by officers in woodland and was found with approximately 50 cannabis plants. While awaiting recovery, four men were seen suspiciously approaching the car.
The men were detained by officers and brought into custody, with a check of the vehicle confirming it as the same vehicle that had been stolen from a home in Mexborough earlier this month.
A 17-year-old boy, two 20-year-old men and a 40-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.