A person was taken to hospital yesterday (November 21) after being hit by a car in Sheffield, Yorkshire Ambulance Service has said.

Emergency services were called at 11.39am to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Birley Moor Road.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

It is reported that they only suffered minor injuries.

Texaco was reportedly closed for a period in the early afternoon as a result.