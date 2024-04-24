Sheffield man jailed after 'overwhelming forensic evidence' links him to £9k heroin stash from Pakistan
A Sheffield man who attempted to smuggle packages of Class A drugs worth over £9,000 into Britain has been jailed.
Following an extensive police investigation, Syed Hussain, aged 38, of Greenhill Main Road, was forensically linked to packages and envelopes used to import drugs from Pakistan.
The packages, which contained heroin, were bound for three addresses in Sheffield but were detected and intercepted at the Post Seizure Unit in Berkshire in February 2019.
Hussain was arrested in December 2020 and denied all the charges against him throughout the investigation.
However, on April 19, he was found guilty of concealing a Class A drug with intent to evade prohibition on importing. The verdict came after a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
PC Gareth Webb, an officer involved in the investigation, said: “Despite overwhelming forensic evidence, Hussain denied any involvement in the illegal importation of this large quantity of heroin.
“As a team of investigators and detectives we are pleased that Hussain is now safely behind bars for many years and that this quantity of dangerous substances was intercepted before it could cause harm to the lives of others.
“We will continue to clamp down on those who seek to supply drugs in South Yorkshire and we will bring offenders before the courts to secure justice.”
Sheffield Crown Court sentenced Syed Hussain to seven years in prison.