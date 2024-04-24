Cllr Brian Lodge from the Sheffield Community Councillors Group is standing down ahead of this year’s local elections therefore his seat is now a hot commodity in a ward where Labour is historically doing well.

It is no secret that this is a seat the council’s largest party is targeting to get back after Cllr Lodge and some of his colleagues left the group last year.

However, there is also an independent candidate with some connection to the said Sheffield Community Councillors Group.

It is far from a foregone conclusion, this ward.

The Labour Party’s candidate is Matt Dwyer.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “​​As a Unison organiser I’ve fought to protect libraries, nurseries, care homes, and SEND provision from closing, and I’m driven by a desire to deliver excellent public services that change lives for the people of Sheffield.

“I will be a voice for all communities in Birley in the town hall. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Green Party is sending Alan Yearsley – as they did in 2021.

Mr Yearsley said: “I have lived in Frecheville since 2003. I work as a news and features writer for a railway magazine publisher in Sheffield.

“I’m concerned about noise and pollution from traffic, cuts to bus services, lack of adequate facilities for cyclists, lack of affordable housing and Sheffield’s poor record on recycling compared to many other councils.”

The Liberal Democrats will have Willis Marshall to go and try getting the seat in Birley.

Mr Marshall said: “If elected, I will stand up for Birley and its communities. I’ve lived in the area since I was born, and have always taken an active role in the community. I want to see our local heritage protected, such as the Birley Spa Bath House, which has been left to rot in recent years

“If, as I do, you believe that our city deserves better than the current status quo of incompetent mediocrity, then I am the candidate best placed to achieve that.

“If you lend me your vote in May, I promise I will stand up for our area and make sure it gets the representation it deserves.”