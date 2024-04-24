Man arrested over ‘knife’ reports in Sheffield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have made an arrest after a reports of a man with a knife in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to Silver Street in the city centre on Sunday evening after receiving calls from worried members of the public.

Officers issued a statement today and confirmed a man had been arrested and charged.

Officers said in the statement: “We were called at 7.53pm on Sunday night (21 April) following reports of a man wielding a knife on Silver Street in Sheffield.

“Our officers attended and detained a man before recovering a pen knife-sized weapon from the scene. No injuries were reported.”