All Saints Way Aston: 'Elderly woman' terrified by axe-wielding masked men in horrific Rotherham break-in

Police called after masked men break into house between Rotherham and Sheffield and demand drugs from elderly woman
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:41 BST
Two men in balaclavas with an axe terrified an elderly woman, breaking into a house and demanding drugs in the early hours of the morning.

The masked men had broken into the house on All Saints Way, in Aston, between Sheffield and Rotherham, at 12.50am, and fled after making their demands, say South Yorkshire Police officers who are investigating the raid, described by police as ‘aggravated burglary’.

Officers said in a statement: “On Sunday (April 21) at 12.50am, it is reported that two men wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet gained entry to an address on All Saints Way.

“It is then reported that the two men demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to pass information to police online or call 101.

Officers are asking potential witnesses to quote incident number 33 of 21 April 2024 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

