Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men in balaclavas with an axe terrified an elderly woman, breaking into a house and demanding drugs in the early hours of the morning.

The masked men had broken into the house on All Saints Way, in Aston, between Sheffield and Rotherham, at 12.50am, and fled after making their demands, say South Yorkshire Police officers who are investigating the raid, described by police as ‘aggravated burglary’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said in a statement: “On Sunday (April 21) at 12.50am, it is reported that two men wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet gained entry to an address on All Saints Way.

“It is then reported that the two men demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to pass information to police online or call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are asking potential witnesses to quote incident number 33 of 21 April 2024 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.