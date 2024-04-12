Chris Marriott: Sheffield man denies murdering good samaritan as he appears in dock with his father
A 24-year-old man has denied murdering Sheffield good samaritan, Chris Marriott, who was killed as he attempted to help a stranger, but has pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.
Hassan Jhangur entered the pleas during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, when he appeared alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, who has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Hassan and Mohammed Jhangur, both of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, spoke only to confirm their identities and enter their pleas.
Mr Marriott was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023.
Five others - Hasan Khan, Riasat Khan, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and midwife Alison Morris, who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured during the course of the same incident.
Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, Hassan Jhagur, also entered not guilty pleas to the manslaughter of Mr Marriott, who was a father-of-two, as well as the attempted murder of Hasan Khan, and a wounding with intent charge relating to the same individual.
He denied multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Morris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur, and one count of wounding Riasat Khan with intent.
Hassan Jhangur, who was flanked by four prison officers in the dock, pleaded guilty, however, to causing serious injury to Alison Morris, Ambreen Jhangur, Riasat Khan and Nafeesa Jhangur by dangerous driving.
His father, Mohammed Jhangur, who attended court wearing a grey zip up top and dark trousers, pleaded not guilty to the perverting the course of justice charge he faces, which alleges that he attempted to conceal a knife.
Hassan Jhangur’s guilty pleas were not accepted by prosecutors, and he will now stand trial, alongside his father, to face the denied charges.
Mrs Justice Lambert KC fixed a trial date for June 17, 2024, with a time estimate of up to five weeks.
Hassan Jhangur was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the 30 minute hearing on April 12, 2024, while Mohammed Jhangur was released on bail.
Tributes poured in for Mr Marriott following his sudden death.
Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE, of Sheffield College, where Mr Marriott worked for 12 years, said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.
"Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.”