Flowers mark the spot on a Sheffield street where a Good Samaritan died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Bunches of brightly coloured blooms have been left on College Close, Burngreave, where Chris Marriott, 46, lost his life on December 27.

Flowers mark the spot on College Close, Burngreave, where Chris Marriott died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

They are piled around the remains of a broken street sign on the quiet residential street. They are a reminder, along with broken glass on the pavement, of the tragedy in which several people were also hurt.

Since then, more than £47,000 has been raised to help his widow Bryony and their boys, aged six and eight.

Broken glass and flowers on College Close Burngreave.

Hassan Jhangur, aged 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday January 2 charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.