Chris Marriott: Mourners leave flowers on Burngreave street were Sheffield man was killed giving first aid
Well wishers pay tribute to Good Samaritan
Flowers mark the spot on a Sheffield street where a Good Samaritan died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.
Bunches of brightly coloured blooms have been left on College Close, Burngreave, where Chris Marriott, 46, lost his life on December 27.
They are piled around the remains of a broken street sign on the quiet residential street. They are a reminder, along with broken glass on the pavement, of the tragedy in which several people were also hurt.
Since then, more than £47,000 has been raised to help his widow Bryony and their boys, aged six and eight.
Hassan Jhangur, aged 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday January 2 charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.
He was remanded in custody until his trial, which is set for July 15.