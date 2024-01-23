Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating disorder and a fatal collision in a Sheffield neighbourhood last month have arrested two men.

Today (Tuesday, January 23, 2024), a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon and a 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both men have been bailed pending further investigation.

Good samaritan, Chris Marriott, aged 46, tragically died at the scene as he tried to help a woman who was unconscious in the street

The arrests are in relation to disorder that reportedly took place following the fatal collision on College Close in the Burngreave area of Sheffield just after 2pm on December 27, 2023.

Emergency services were called after a car collided with a group of people, following reports of violence and disorder in the area.

The woman, aged 32, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

23-year-old Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of Chris and five counts of attempted murder. He is currently remanded in custody.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident remains on bail.

Police are asking anyone who has information which could assist enquiries, to please report this to them either online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number is 459 of December 27, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.