Sheffield College where Chris Marriott worked for 10 years says 'Good Samaritan' was 'kind and caring'
“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time."
A college where alleged Sheffield murder victim Chris Marriott worked for over a decade has paid tribute saying he was "kind, generous and caring."
The 46-year-old 'Good Samaritan' lost his life on December 27 while helping a stranger.
He was on a walk with his wife and children and stepped in to help a woman on College Close, Burngreave, when a car collided with him and a group of at least five others.
Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder over his death.
Now, The Sheffield College - where Chris worked for over a decade until 2012 when he left to start one of Sheffield's first food banks - has paid tribute to the "highly respected" dad-of-two and shared how his death has affected staff.
Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.
"Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.
“He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone."
Chris worked at the college for over a decade supporting students as well as coordinating student recruitment and financial support, and once gave his time over the holidays to help colleagues process 1,500 late course applications.
Ms Foulkes said staff are shocked at his death and have been sharing fond memories of working with him.
She said: “Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen.
"Chris used to talk about the work he did for the church and other charities and the importance of this in his life.
“When he left the college to work for City Church Sheffield, he was so excited. When he set up one of the first food banks in the city, he offered to support any college students in need.
“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy.”
It comes as piles of flower tributes were yesterday (January 5) pictured at the spot on College Close where he died.
In the nine days since the incident, more than £47,000 has been raised to help his widow Bryony and their two boys, aged eight and six.
Hassan Jhangur is set to stand trial on July 15.