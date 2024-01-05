“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time."

A college where alleged Sheffield murder victim Chris Marriott worked for over a decade has paid tribute saying he was "kind, generous and caring."

Chris Marriott, who was killed as he helped an injured woman in Sheffield, “possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook," says his former colleagues at the Sheffield College.

He was on a walk with his wife and children and stepped in to help a woman on College Close, Burngreave, when a car collided with him and a group of at least five others.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder over his death.

Now, The Sheffield College - where Chris worked for over a decade until 2012 when he left to start one of Sheffield's first food banks - has paid tribute to the "highly respected" dad-of-two and shared how his death has affected staff.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal at The Sheffield College.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.

"Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.

“He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone."

Broken glass and flowers on College Close Burngreave.

Chris worked at the college for over a decade supporting students as well as coordinating student recruitment and financial support, and once gave his time over the holidays to help colleagues process 1,500 late course applications.

Ms Foulkes said staff are shocked at his death and have been sharing fond memories of working with him.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court where he is charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott. Mr Marriott died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Sheffield. Jhangur is also charged with five counts of attempted murder. Image by Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

She said: “Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen.

"Chris used to talk about the work he did for the church and other charities and the importance of this in his life.

“When he left the college to work for City Church Sheffield, he was so excited. When he set up one of the first food banks in the city, he offered to support any college students in need.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy.”

It comes as piles of flower tributes were yesterday (January 5) pictured at the spot on College Close where he died.

In the nine days since the incident, more than £47,000 has been raised to help his widow Bryony and their two boys, aged eight and six.