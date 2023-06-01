A Sheffield man has been convicted of terrorism related offences after a five week trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Darren Reynolds, aged 60, of Newbould Crescent, Beighton, Sheffield was found guilty and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, after appearing alongside co-accused Christine Grayson, agd 59, of Boothwood Road, York.

Reynolds was found guilty of:

> One offence under the Terrorism Act 2006, relating to direct/indirect encouragement of terrorism to others to the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism;

> One offence the Terrorism Act 2006 relating to dissemination of a terrorist publication;

> Six offences under the Terrorism Act 2000, relating to possession of material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.

Grayson was found guilty of one offence of Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Damage.

The court heard Grayson subscribed to conspiracy theories involving 5G mobile phone masts and used her views to justify her plan to damage and potentially destroy local 5G masts.

Reynolds posted and shared material that supported his extreme right-wing views. The jury heard he collected multiple sources of illegal neo-Nazi material included racist and antisemitic images. Police found replica fire arms after a search of his property.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of counter terrorism at Policing North East, said: “Hateful views aim to sow discord and distrust in our communities, and one post or video has the power to radicalise and encourage others to commit acts of terrorism.”

“If you’re concerned about something you’ve seen or heard, trust your instincts and report it. You can report your concerns in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.”