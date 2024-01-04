Mohammed Ali also goes by names such as Ali Adbul, Ashley Bowler, Jason Shakur and 'Soldier'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A court noted how a Sheffield man who appeared over a driving offence is known by up to 45 other names.

Mr Mohammed Ali, aged 47, of Whiteways Road, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 20 for driving without a test certificate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, court papers noted how Ali was also known by an astonishing number of aliases.

Under his personal details, the court clerks wrote down how Ali also goes by the names of: Ali Ibrahim Abdollahi, Ali Abdul, Ali Abdullahi, Abdi Rahman Ahmed, Abdikarim Ahmed, Omar Ali Ahmed, Abdi Ali, Omar Ali, Ashley Bowler, Mohamed Cente, Mohammed Sheik Nur Cente, Abdulhalim Hussain, Cente Sheikh Mohamad, Abdul Mohamed, Cante Mohamed, Cemete Mohamed, Cemte Mohamed, Centre Mohamed, Ceynte Sheikh Nuur Mohamed, Abdi Rahman Mohammed, Abdirahman Mohammed, Abdul Cente Mohammed, Abdul Centre Sheikh Mohammed, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, Abdul Mohammed, Ainte Mohammed, Ali Omar Mohammed, Cante Sheikh Nur Mohammed, Cente Sheik Nur Mohammed, Cente Sheikh Noor Mohammed, Cente Sheikh Nuir Mohammed, Cente Sheikh Nur Mohammed, Cente Shieikh Mohammed, Cente Mohammed, Ibrahim Mohammed, Karim Mohammed, Mohamed Cenyte Sheikh Nuur, Abdul Rahman, “Refused Refused”, Abdul Mohamed Shakur, Jason Shakur, Hano Shariff, and "Solider".