Other cases include a man with a counterfeit £50 note and another man caught with 63 MDMA tablets

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, between December 18 and December 22, 2023.

A Sheffield car repair business - Brightside Motors - that was fined £10,000 is among the latest cases heard in Sheffield Magistrates' Court between December 18-22, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Violent, abusive or weapons-related offences

Rhys Davies, 31, of Challoner Way; damaged passenger side wing mirror, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; pay £123 compensation, fined £300.

Anthony David Ernest Wilson, 33, of Tilford Road; possessing a knife in public, possession of drugs in public (diamorphone, crack cocaine), theft (£20 note); 21 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £20, surcahrge £154.

Businesses in court

Brightside Motors Ltd, Holywell Road: failure to comply with community protection notice (leaving vehicles on the highway in a state of disrepair and/or causing an obstruction; fined £10,000, surcharge £2,000, costs £765.

Environmental Protection Act offences

Marek Pokuta, no age given, of Popple Street; failure to comply with abatement notice (to remove and not allow waste to accumulate at Popple Street address); fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £150.

Drug-related offences

Mason Reece Wathall, 23, of Scraith Wood Drive; possession of cocaine (2.35 grams), possessing counterfeit money (One fake £50 note); conditional discharge, surcharge £22.

Stuart Neison Roberts, 45, of Sheldon Road: possession of 63 tablets of MDMA; fined £80, surcharge £32.

Driving-related offences

Mustafa Farid Ali, 37, Earldom Drive; driving through red light; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

Adelin Petrisor Baltarete, 21, of Norborough Road; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Harry Robert Brown, 68, Oxford Street; driving through red light, without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Joshua Thomas Bunting, 38, of Rivelin Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Joe Coward, 24, Ecclesall Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph); fined £84, surcharge £33, costs £90, three points.

Dale Wayne Crookes, 43, South Street; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £275, surcharge £110, costs £90, three points.

Steve English, 60, Springwell Grove; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £45, three points.

Mark Furniss, 60, of Yew Greave Crescent; speeding 38mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Roger Graham Hardman, 54, of Bessemer Terrace; speeding 36mph in a 30mph area; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Ben Jordan Leggitt, 28, of Masters Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area)’ fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Sufyan Yahya Mashmood, 19, of South View Road; speeding (41mph in a 30mph area); fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, 5 points.

Elae Vena Tamms Prest, 31, of Manchester Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

Sara Elizabeth Tehrani, 42, Overcroft Rise; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points).

Lorraine Ward, 58, of Lichford Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Jamie White, 47, of Blonk Street; unsafely loaded vehicle (truck with no skip but large loose items on bed and chains swinging freely), use of goods vehicle without operator’s licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

Chelsea Whiteley, 32, of Ash Street; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Lewis Martin Worth, 33, of Wolfe Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcahrge £264, costs £90, six points.

Farahdiba Khan, 41, of Clifton Crescent; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, four points.

Greg Michael Lee, 28, Chapel Road; failure to comply with ‘lane closure’ signal; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

Martin John Lindley-Robinson, 40, of Low Road; driving through red light; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

Maria Marples, 58, of Stones Inge; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Solomon Kayode Ojo, 50, of Popple Street; speeding (73mph in a 60mph area), driving on motorway with provisional licence; fined £184, surcharge £73, costs £90, three points.

Kenneth Punt, 89, of Endcliffe Hall Avenue; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Norbert Rozgonyi, 44, of Birley Moor Avenue; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Reece Harrison Weldno, 20, of Blackburn Crescent; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

Jitender Jitender, 38, Wheldrake Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area), without a licence; fined £72, surcharge £28.

Yasir Javed, 39, of Rothay Road; speeding (37mph in a 30mph area); fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £110, three points.

Haitham Muslem, 23, of East Glade Place; speeding (59mph in a 30mph area); fined £120, £48, costs £110, six points.

Andrew Emson, 35, of Sandygoate Grove; possession of drugs (cocaine), possession of knife; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Mohammed Ali, 47, of Whiteways Road; driving without a test certificate; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Keith Blumenstock, 51, of Hutcliffe Wood Road; speeding (55moh in a 30mph area); fined £500, surcharge £320, costs £90, six points.

John Edward Bohan, 39, of Sherwood Glen; failed to give information related to a driver’ fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Jason Brown, 37, Bishop Hill; failing to comply with red light, driving without a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, five points.

Pavol Cervenak, 21, of Ear Marshal Road; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £375, surcharge, costs £90, six points.

Carole Crane, 60, of Oakbrook Court; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Adrian Horvath, 24, of Hawkshead Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Frantiesk Horvath, 43, of Upwell Street; driving without a seat belt; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90.

Eesa Hussain, 18, of Pitsmoor Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Fatmir Kraja, 53, of Chippinghouse Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Edward James Massarella, 30, Brocco Bank; speeding (37mph in a 30mph area); fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £90, three points.

Ervis Mjelli, 31, of Cammell Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcahrge £264, costs £90, six points.

Viktor Ndoj, 29, of Owlerton Green; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Laura Magdalena Pantelimon, 37, of Willow Drive; speeding (57mph in a 50mph area), without insurance, without licence, driving on motorway with a provisional licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

David Pompa, 35, of Newmarch Street; speeding (83mph in a 60mph area); fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

Gareth Wesley Watkins, 43, of Jenkin Avenue; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Gillian Mooney, 70, of Carr Road; failure to give identity of a driver (two occasions); fined £1540, surcharge £616, costs £180, disqualified for six months.

Maros Mizigar, 21, of Vickers Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcahrge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Steven Graham Oates, 37, of Richmond Park Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Rodoslav Frtala, 42, of Middle Hay View; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points.

Liam Young, 24, of Halifax Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Dean Fletcher, 53, of Beck Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months.