The family of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose returned to All Saints Catholic High School today, one week after his tragic death.

Harvey’s mum Caroline, his older sister Sophie and other family members gathered in a moment of reflection at 12.17pm on February 10, 2025 - exactly one week, to the minute, that the 999 call was made on the day he died.

“He was just a crazy kid,” Caroline Willgoose said to The Star. “He loved life, loved [Sheffield] United. He’s known up and down the country. People have got in touch with me from other cities to say they met him at away games and he was funny.

“He touched everybody and I think that’s coming across - I hope it is anyway.”

Harvey Willgoose's family stood in quiet reflection outside All Saints Catholic High School - exactly one week after his sad death. | National World

Harvey sadly died on Monday, February 3, 2025, after a stabbing incident. He was 15-years-old.

Caroline said: “He used to say ‘I love you so, so much’. Every day he told us he loved us... those were his last words to me. ‘I love you, mum’.”

Hundreds gathered outside the Town Hall in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, February 8, for a memorial march to Bramall Lane - the home of Harvey’s beloved Sheffield United.

Caroline Willgoose, the mother of Harvey Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall as she prepared to march to Bramall Lane in memory of her son on February 8, 2025. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Banners with the slogan ‘Lives not knives’ were carried by Harvey’s family members, who led the march.

“There’s no words,” Caroline said. “We’re living on auto-pilot. It’s surreal.”

Harvey’s older sister Sophie said: “It’s hit home that this is real. We’ve had the march, we’ve had the mass and now this is reality.

“He was like my little boy. He loved me so much... I get a little comfort knowing he knew how much I loved him. He was my best friend.

“He was just lovely, so funny and my friends loved him. Even from him being three-years-old we did everything together. If he was upset he wanted me. I was his second mum.”

South Yorkshire Police charged a 15-year-old boy with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray following Harvey’s death.

The suspect, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last week and was remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing in April 2025.