A volunteer litter picker has spoken of his shock and concern after finding a knife at the entrance to a popular green space in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Webster was collecting rubbish when he found the large kitchen knife embedded up to the handle in the ground at the Gleadless Road entrance to Gleadless Common on Sunday, February 9, at around 10.45am.

The former PCSO said he reported the alarming discovery to police and was advised to dispose of the knife himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrance to Gleadless Common, on Gleadless Road, Sheffield, where volunteer litter picker Rory Webster found a knife (inset) buried up to the handle in the ground | Google/Contributed

He said the knife had been deliberately stuck into the ground beside a telecoms box next to a path leading to the tennis court at Gleadless Common.

“You could only see the handle. It was stuck in the ground ready to be used,” he told The Star.

“It’s particularly worrying because it’s on the route many children take to Sheffield Springs Academy.”

“I’ve come across knives before when I’ve been litter picking but not in this area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory is part of the Sheffield Litter Pickers network of volunteers giving up their free time to help keep the city’s streets and open spaces clean.

He said the knife he found on Saturday had an eight-inch blade and could have been a ‘nasty weapon’.

He added that the discovery was particularly alarming given it came just days after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

What to do if you find a knife

South Yorkshire Police said that anyone finding a knife could take it to a knife amnesty bin to be disposed of safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said it had amnesty bins in place all year round in every district of the county, and they could be used anonymously.

Knife amnesty bin locations in South Yorkshire include:

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Birley Moor Roach, Frencheville, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

HGDT, The Campus, Packhorse Lane, Sheffield

Concrete Campus, Unit 7 Jordanthorpe Centre, Sheffield

Bush Fire, Halifax Road, Sheffield

Vape Store, Regent Street, Barnsley

Junction of Warmsworth Road/ Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

Vape Shack, Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham.