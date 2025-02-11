Gleadless Road Sheffield: Shocked litter picker finds knife stuck in ground at entrance to popular open space
Rory Webster was collecting rubbish when he found the large kitchen knife embedded up to the handle in the ground at the Gleadless Road entrance to Gleadless Common on Sunday, February 9, at around 10.45am.
The former PCSO said he reported the alarming discovery to police and was advised to dispose of the knife himself.
He said the knife had been deliberately stuck into the ground beside a telecoms box next to a path leading to the tennis court at Gleadless Common.
“You could only see the handle. It was stuck in the ground ready to be used,” he told The Star.
“It’s particularly worrying because it’s on the route many children take to Sheffield Springs Academy.”
“I’ve come across knives before when I’ve been litter picking but not in this area.”
Rory is part of the Sheffield Litter Pickers network of volunteers giving up their free time to help keep the city’s streets and open spaces clean.
He said the knife he found on Saturday had an eight-inch blade and could have been a ‘nasty weapon’.
He added that the discovery was particularly alarming given it came just days after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.
What to do if you find a knife
South Yorkshire Police said that anyone finding a knife could take it to a knife amnesty bin to be disposed of safely.
The force said it had amnesty bins in place all year round in every district of the county, and they could be used anonymously.
Knife amnesty bin locations in South Yorkshire include:
Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield
Birley Moor Roach, Frencheville, Sheffield
Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre
HGDT, The Campus, Packhorse Lane, Sheffield
Concrete Campus, Unit 7 Jordanthorpe Centre, Sheffield
Bush Fire, Halifax Road, Sheffield
Vape Store, Regent Street, Barnsley
Junction of Warmsworth Road/ Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster
Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre
Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre
Vape Shack, Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham.