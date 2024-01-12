Two men charged over spate of Sheffield burglaries and robberies over last fortnight

The burglaries and robberies were allegedly carried out in three areas of Sheffield.

Two men have appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, January 12, 2024), charged in connection with a spate of burglaries and robberies allegedly committed over the last fortnight

Anthony Awoko, aged 56, of Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of robbery and handling stolen goods.

49-year-old David Grubb, also of Firshill Gardens, Sheffield, has been charged with one count of robbery and handling stolen goods.

The charges relate to reported burglaries and robberies in the Crabtree, Southey Green and Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield between December 30, 2023 and January 10, 2024.