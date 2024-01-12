Cannabis plants worth £4 million seized in biggest Rotherham factory bust in over a decade but no arrests made
4,375 cannabis plants were located at the property.
A police raid in Rotherham has discovered discovered over 4,300 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £4 million.
The two-floor commercial premises on Howard Street, Rotherham, had six rooms containing 4,375 plants.
The pre-planned raid on Wednesday (January 10) has not lead to any arrests, but South Yorkshire Police says enquiries are continuing "at pace".
Chief Inspector Sharron Wood, from the Rotherham command team, said: "This is a large cannabis grow right in the centre of town and I’m pleased that we have been able to shut it down and destroy the plants.
"Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.
"These factories also create a risk of fires due to dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.