The callous rapist also threatened to kill vulnerable woman he preyed upon if she called the police.

A convicted killer from Sheffield has been sent back to prison for raping a 'vulnerable' woman.

Mohammed Latif was jailed for eight years and four months in 2008 for offences of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

Jurors found Latif unanimously guilty of one count of rape at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial last year, and on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Judge Peter Hampton jailed him for more than a decade and told him he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

During the course of the abhorrent attack on the complainant, Latif made a number of threats to the complainant, including one in which he said he would 'kill' her if she did not 'let him' continue, or if she called the police, the court heard.

"This was a threat taken seriously by the complainant, and it was obvious hearing the evidence during the trial that she was in a state of fear," Judge Hampton said.

The complainant reported the rape to the police shortly after it took place in November 2022, and Judge Hampton said the trauma Latif, aged 43, inflicted upon the complainant was apparent to the officers called out.

Judge Hampton described the complainant as someone who was 'vulnerable,' adding that Latif’s act of 'sexual violence' had made her even more vulnerable.

Referring to the complainant’s statement to the court, Judge Hampton said she had been affected in a myriad of ways, including feeling it necessary to 'leave this city'.

"She’s been left frightened, and has suffered emotional and physical harm," he continued.

Judge Hampton said Latif, of Sharrow Street in Highfield, Sheffield, has continued to deny the offence after the jury found him guilty; and has shown 'no remorse'.

Latif was described as having 'very little' mitigation by Judge Hampton, who added that he had read the references and submissions made by the defendant.

Appearing over video link from prison, Latif remained silent and expressionless as Judge Hampton handed him a 12-year prison sentence, and told him he will have to spend at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

Speaking after Latif was jailed, officer in the case, Acting Detective Sergeant Berine O’Brien, said: "I hope this sentencing supports the victim to heal from the horrific ordeal and reclaim and rebuild their life. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery and courage during this investigation helping to secure a conviction and bring justice.

"South Yorkshire Police treat all reports of rape very seriously. We will continue to support and safeguard victims, and pursue those who seek to cause serious harm to others through the heinous attack of rape. I encourage anyone who is a victim of rape and serious sexual assault to report to us."

*Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre works to support recovery from the emotional and psychological distress caused by trauma from rape, sexual violence or sexual abuse/exploitation whenever it happened in a persons’ life.