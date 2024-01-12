News you can trust since 1887
South Street stabbing: Manhunt underway after victim stabbed on face and arm near Sheffield station

A man suffered injuries to his face and arms in a reported stabbing incident near a popular tram stop in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
South Yorkshire Police is yet to make an arrest after a man was stabbed in the Park Hill area of Sheffield yesterday, on Thursday, January 11.

Officers were called shortly before midday to reports of a stabbing at South Street, in which one man suffered injuries to the arm and face and was taken to hospital. The force said his injuries were "not believed to be life threatening or life changing".

Officers guarded a cordon at the scene of the stabbing yesterday (January 11), in South Street park, near the Sheffield Station / Hallam University tram stop.Officers guarded a cordon at the scene of the stabbing yesterday (January 11), in South Street park, near the Sheffield Station / Hallam University tram stop.
A cordon, guarded by officers, was at the scene yesterday while enquiries were carried out. It taped off a section of a public footpath between Sheffield Railway Station, and Sheffield Amphitheatre, within the South Street Park.

The force appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward, through their online portal or by calling 101 - quoting incident number 314 of January 11, 2024, when you get in touch.

