A man suffered injuries to his face and arms in a reported stabbing incident near a popular tram stop in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police is yet to make an arrest after a man was stabbed in the Park Hill area of Sheffield yesterday, on Thursday, January 11.

Officers were called shortly before midday to reports of a stabbing at South Street, in which one man suffered injuries to the arm and face and was taken to hospital. The force said his injuries were "not believed to be life threatening or life changing".

Officers guarded a cordon at the scene of the stabbing yesterday (January 11), in South Street park, near the Sheffield Station / Hallam University tram stop.

A cordon, guarded by officers, was at the scene yesterday while enquiries were carried out. It taped off a section of a public footpath between Sheffield Railway Station, and Sheffield Amphitheatre, within the South Street Park.