A young Sheffield man died in a ‘drive-by’ shooting three years ago today - and the officer in charge of the investigation today issued a statement on the investigation.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was killed after gun shots were fired at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Sheffield on March 29 2022,

Sections of the area were sealed off for more than a day while police were on the site after the tragic incident.

Lamar Griffiths died in 2022 | South Yorkshire Police

A murder investigation was launched with multiple lines of enquiry pursued and several arrests made. Last year, two men were sentenced for the role they played in helping Lamar's killer evade justice.

Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir were jailed for a combined total of over 12 years after pleading guilty to assisting an offender in connection with Lamar's death.

Police said today their investigation into Lamar's death continues, with the people responsible for his murder yet to be brought to justice.

South Yorkshire Police today put out a statement on the investigation, calling for anyone who may have information that could secure justice for Lamar's family, friends and loved ones to come forward.

Police on the scene of the murder on Burngreave Road in 2022. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Detective Inspector David Robertson, from our Major Crime Unit, said: "A number of extensive and comprehensive enquiries have been made into this horrific crime which tragically cut short Lamar's life in the most brutal of circumstances.

"Lamar was sitting in a parked BMW in the car wash around 6.45pm on Tuesday 29 March 2022 when two suspects fired several gunshots towards the car he was in.

"Lamar's injuries proved fatal and he died at the scene, with our investigation since leading us to believe that he was not the intended target of this attack.

"The investigation into Lamar's death is continuing and following the sentencing of Hakim and Nashir, we have continued to do everything within our power to bring the people they helped before the UK courts.

"We will continue to pursue every line of enquiry we receive in relation to this case and I would urge members of the public who have relevant information to please contact us immediately.

"There would have been people in the area at the time and even the smallest piece of information could prove to be a crucial part of the jigsaw.

"If you saw what happened and haven't yet contacted police, then I implore you to do so for Lamar and his loved ones.

"We remain committed to getting Lamar's family and friends the answers and justice they deserve and I would urge the public to help us achieve this."

Anyone with information in connection with Lamar's death should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 774 of March 29. 2022, or get in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by filling out a secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the freephone number 0800 555 111.