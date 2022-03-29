Burngreave Road, Sheffield cordoned off following police incident

According to pictures circulating on social media, police officers are seen on Burngreave Road in Sheffield, near a car wash, with tape cordoning off the road.

Another picture also shows a car with visible gunshot marks on its windshield, but it is not confirmed if any shooting has occurred.

Stagecoach bus said its services have to be diverted following the incident.

Burngreave Road, Sheffield