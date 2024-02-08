Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the murder of 21-year-old Lamar Griffiths in Sheffield are still trying to track down his killer.

Lamar died in a shooting at a car wash on Burngreave Road, two years ago next month, and police are yet to find his killer.

South Yorkshire Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.

Lamar Leroy Griffith was shot dead at a car wash in Sheffield in March 2022

Two men have pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in relation to the shooting, but the killer remains at large.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, who has been leading the investigation, confirmed the murder investigation was still very much ongoing.

She said: "We have arrested a number of people in connection with the death of Lamar and two men have pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in relation to this case.

"This remains an active murder investigation and the team is continuing to follow up enquiries to find the people responsible for Lamar's death.

"We believe that a number of suspects remain outstanding and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to get in touch with us so we can secure justice for Lamar and his family."

Lamar's mum, Monique Bate, spoke about her son and his death in the aftermath of the shooting.

She said he had been on his way to visit his grandma when a gun was fired at a car he was inside at the time.

She does not believe her son was the intended target.

She said Lamar had been "the light and soul of the family".

Police sealed off a large portion of Burngreave Road as they investigated the incident in March 2022, with officers on the scene for days.