Sheffield gun amnesty: Dozens of blank firing firearms handed in, with bins now open in South Yorkshire

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:23 BST

A national amnesty for replica guns that police say can be easily converted into lethal weapons has taken dozens of potential firearms off the streets.

With just over a week remaining, South Yorkshire Police is urging owners of ‘top-venting blank firearms’ (TVBFs) to visit one the county’s four amnesty bins.

File photo. A national amnesty is now open for to take 'top-venting blank firearms' off the streets, as tests show certain models can now be easily converted into lethal firearms.
File photo. A national amnesty is now open for to take ‘top-venting blank firearms’ off the streets, as tests show certain models can now be easily converted into lethal firearms. | Nottinghamshire Police

The locations are at:

- Main Street, Rotherham

- Snig Hill, Sheffield

- College Road, Doncaster

- Churchfields, Barnsley

The amnesty comes after tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) have shown that several TVBF models - specifically Turkish models ‘Retay’, ‘Ekol’, ‘Ceonic ISSC’ and ‘Blow’ - called can be easily converted by criminals to make lethal weapons.

As a result, these models are now considered illegal under the Firearms Act 1982.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team, said: “If you possess one of these weapons, there is still time to surrender it."

So far, 25 TVBFs have been surrendered, including 14 Turkish-made models. Owners are urged to hand in their firearms if unsure about the brand.

The amnesty runs until February 28, offering a chance to hand in TVBFs at police stations across South Yorkshire to avoid prosecution.

When handing in a firearm, ensure it is placed in a bag or box to keep it out of public sight.

Make a specific trip to the station to minimize time spent in public. Inform staff at the front counter that you are there to surrender a firearm.

DI Moss emphasized the importance of removing these dangerous weapons: “They are involved in a significant proportion of firearms discharges in the county."

She continued: “We need the public’s help to prevent these weapons from reaching the wrong hands and posing further danger."

Moss warned that anyone caught with one of these illegal weapons could face a lengthy prison sentence and endanger their community.

