The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police, and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The most recent police data for December 2024 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of reports of violence and sexual offences were made.

The crime figures are obtained from Police.uk, which the national website for policing in England.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

On or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View: 17 reports of violence and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View, with 17

On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale: 17 reports of violence and sexual offences The joint-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale, with 17

On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale: 16 reports of violence and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale, with 16