Videos shared online show armed men attacking or chasing one another in the street.

Police have arrested 25 people over a mass brawl in Sheffield yesterday that left at least 10 with serious or even critical injuries.

Woodborne Road was closed off by police on Saturday (May 25) after a group fight involving dozens of men broke out in the street at around 2.25pm, close to the junction with Worthing Road.

Videos shared online showed at least 100 people at the scene during the incident as men with weapons attacked or chased one another down in the road.

At least twenty-two people were hurt, including eight which who required treatment in hospital and two who suffered critical injuries.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time with information or video footage to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “Officers have been working through the night at the scene at Woodbourn Road and carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“You will see a heightened police presence in the area today and over the next few days. If anyone has any concerns or questions please do stop and speak to officers, they are there to help you.”

Twenty-five people have been arrested on suspicion of multiple violent disorder offences and are being questioned by police.

A cordon remains in place on Woodbourn Road, with traffic and pedestrians being asked to find other routes.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024.

Video, CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted via [email protected]

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

