Enjoy the weather while you can on Saturday, as it could be wash out tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Sunday in Sheffield.

Revellers and families enjoying the bank holiday weekend had best enjoy the weather while they can, as Sunday (May 26) could be a washout.

Sheffield is in for thunderstorms on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 25, with a yellow weather warning in place for around midday.

Patches of isolated but severely heavy rain are forecast for large parts of the Midlands and the North of England all day long on Sunday.

In Sheffield, heavy rain will start from 7am and will arrive in sharp but intense on-and-off showers until the late afternoon.

The most severe weather will come between 11am and 1pm, when bouts of thunder and lightning are forecast in the Steel City.

A yellow weather warning is in place, meaning there is a chance travel on roads and rail could be affected, as well as a small risk of power cuts.

There is also a chance of flooding throughout the day, with the Met Office reporting that, in isolated areas, the rain could be falling at more than 32mm per hour, the highest rate the office can forecast for. However, no flood warnings for Sheffield are in place as of time of writing (May 25, 1.45pm).

Alongside this harsh rain, mild winds of up to 15mph are expected, with balmy highs of 16C in the afternoon.