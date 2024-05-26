4 . Stanton Moor

In July 2023, Bernadette Hall and her husband discovered bones in a tree in the Stanton Moor area and Rick said the skeletal remains are potential signs of black leopards in the area. A few weeks later Paul Stocks, and his two sons Jacob, 20 and Ben, 23, from the Mystic Paranormal UK group, decided to look for the leopard in the Stanton Moor area and were left shocked after they spotted a ‘big black cat’ just six feet away from them. The men described the animal as a very large, silky black cat with a very long swooping tail. They said it was much bigger than a fox and it moved exactly like the big cats you see on TV. Photo: Google