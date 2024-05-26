Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Videos shared online show dozens on the street involved in or witnessing a mass brawl

Two men are reportedly in a critical condition in hospital and 10 more are injured after a mass brawl in Sheffield.

Woodbourn Road was cordoned off by police for hours from 2.25pm yesterday (May 25) following a serious incident involving dozens of men close to the junction with Worthing Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 people were injured, including four who are reportedly fighting for their lives, in what is being called a mass brawl on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at around 2.25pm on Saturday, May 26, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos shared online show at least a hundred people at the scene as multiple armed men attack and chase one another in the street.

Another clip shows two men lying in the street with what look like severe injuries, with none of the dozens of other people visible anymore. One man can be seen lying on the pavement and waving down a police car as it arrives

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a large group of people were fighting in the street and a total of 12 people were known to have suffered injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people are in hospital and two are believed to be in a critical condition.

A further eight people are believed to have suffered injuries which are not thought to be life threatening and received treatment at the scene.

A number of vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Read More Sheffield weather: Thunderstorms forecast for Bank Holiday Sunday with yellow weather warning in place

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Woodbourn Road was reportedly taped off overnight while officers examined the scene. It expected to remain closed for part of today too.