Woodbourn Road fight Sheffield: Two people fighting for life and 10 more injured in mass brawl
Two men are reportedly in a critical condition in hospital and 10 more are injured after a mass brawl in Sheffield.
Woodbourn Road was cordoned off by police for hours from 2.25pm yesterday (May 25) following a serious incident involving dozens of men close to the junction with Worthing Road.
Videos shared online show at least a hundred people at the scene as multiple armed men attack and chase one another in the street.
Another clip shows two men lying in the street with what look like severe injuries, with none of the dozens of other people visible anymore. One man can be seen lying on the pavement and waving down a police car as it arrives
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a large group of people were fighting in the street and a total of 12 people were known to have suffered injuries.
Four people are in hospital and two are believed to be in a critical condition.
A further eight people are believed to have suffered injuries which are not thought to be life threatening and received treatment at the scene.
A number of vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Woodbourn Road was reportedly taped off overnight while officers examined the scene. It expected to remain closed for part of today too.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024 when you get in touch.