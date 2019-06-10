'Wanted' man continues to taunt South Yorkshire Police
A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police is continuing to taunt the force in Facebook posts.
Jonathan Osbourne, aged 26 and known as Jonny, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police on May 8.
Officers believe he could hold vital information about a burglary of a woman’s home on April 16, during which criminal damage was caused.
South Yorkshire Police said that since the incident the woman has reported threats and intimidation.
Last week a second appeal for information on Osbourne’s whereabouts was issued and the force said officers were ‘working hard to find’ him.
But since he was circulated as wanted, Osbourne has posted a number of Facebook posts to mock the police.
In one, on May 23, he posted a photograph from a garden and said: “That’s how close I am to police. I’m about five streets away, but which way?”
In another, on May 12, he said he was in Skegness ‘having a good weekend’ before he was due to hand himself in.
In another post he published a picture of a pint of lager and said he was in a bar in Skegness and in two others he posted photographs of plates of food. He also posted a picture of an Indian restaurant he had visited.
Osbourne has links to the Stairfoot and Wombwell areas of Barnsley as well as Skegness.
He is slim, around 5ft 9ins tall and has short, brown hair.
Temporary Detective Inspector Stuart Hall said: “This incident was extremely unpleasant and has left a woman feeling threatened and afraid.
“My team of officers are working hard to find Osbourne and our enquiries are continuing.
“If you have any information at all - however minor you think it may be – please get in touch. We need the help of the Barnsley community and beyond to find him.”
Anyone who spots Osbourne should not approach him, but call 999 immediately.
To pass on information on where he might be call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of April 28 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.