Cocaine and Ecstasy found in car stopped by police in Sheffield city centre
Cocaine and Ecstasy were seized after a car was stopped by police officers in Sheffield city centre.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 06:49
Officers searched four occupants inside the vehicle and found the driver and one passenger in possession of cocaine and ecstasy.
The driver also failed a roadside drug test during the stop and search operation on Saturday night.
They were both arrested.
