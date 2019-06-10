Cocaine and Ecstasy found in car stopped by police in Sheffield city centre

Cocaine and Ecstasy were seized after a car was stopped by police officers in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 06:49

Officers searched four occupants inside the vehicle and found the driver and one passenger in possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

CRIME: Stolen Pizza Hut scooter seized by police in Sheffield

Cocaine and Ecstasy were found in a car in Sheffield city centre

The driver also failed a roadside drug test during the stop and search operation on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for 'torturing' victim in brutal assault

They were both arrested.

Read More

Read More
Police to ‘look like police’ with traditional helmets back on the streets in South Yorkshire