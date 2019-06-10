One of two men killed in horror M1 crash near Meadowhall is named
One of two men killed in a collision on the M1 near Meadowhall has been named today.
Jason Mercer, aged 44, from Rotherham, died in a collision on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – at around 8.15am last Friday.
A silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry were involved in the smash.'Wanted' man continues to taunt South Yorkshire PoliceTwo men were pronounced dead at the scene. Only one has been named so far.
A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. South Yorkshire Police said: “Mr Mercer’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.