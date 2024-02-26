Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire was hit with a wave of arson attacks across the county overnight, including a blazing caravan in the Gleadless Valley.

Between 7.45pm last night and 12.40an this morning, crews across the county responded to 10 deliberately started blazes, including several car fires as well the caravan attack.

The Sheffield fire attacks saw firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's Central station called out to a deliberate fire involving a caravan at 12.40am on Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World

They spent 35 minutes dealing with the blaze, before finally leaving the scene at 1.15am.

It was the second arson attack of the night in Sheffield, with an earlier incident seeing Lowedges firefighters dispatched to put out two blazing wheelie bins which had been deliberately set on fire on Laverdene Avenue, in Totley.

They were called out at 10.45pm, spending 20 minutes putting on the scene dealing with the incident.

Across South Yorkshire as a whole, the service dealt with another eight arson attacks.

Cudworth firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish bin fire at 7.25pm on Bridge Street, Swinton, Rotherham. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8pm on Roughwood Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham. The crew came away at 8.45pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 8:35pm on East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 9.15pm.

Rotherham firefighters attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9pm on South Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate caravan fire at 9.05pm on Hungerhill Lane, Edenthorpe, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 10.30pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 10:15pm on Whittier Road, Balby, Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.10pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate fire involving a tyre and pipes at 11.35pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 11.45pm.

And two vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 12.40am on Claycliffe Lane, Barugh, Barnsley. Firefighters from Barnsley station attended the incident. They left at 2am.