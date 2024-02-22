Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were sent to one of Sheffield's most popular beauty spots yesterday after a call from the public.

Firefighters were deployed to deal with a blaze which had broken out in Greenhill Park, near Lowedges, after arsonists started a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of three suspected arson attacks across South Yorkshire last night, with South Yorkshire Police informed of all three.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said of the Greenhill Park arson attack: "Firefighters from Lowedges station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm on Greenhill Park, Gresley Road, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 8.35pm."

Two more arson attacks were reported during the evening, in Rotherham and Doncaster.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.10pm on Coronation Road, Balby, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster fire station attended the incident, spending just over 30 minutes at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then two fire crews from Rotherham and Elm Lane stations attended an arson attack involving electrical cabling in the early hours of this morning.

They were sent to Magna Way, Templeborough, Rotherham at 5.50am.