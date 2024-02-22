Greenhill Park fire: Emergency services sent to incident at popular Sheffield beauty spot
Emergency services were sent to one of Sheffield's most popular beauty spots yesterday after a call from the public.
Firefighters were deployed to deal with a blaze which had broken out in Greenhill Park, near Lowedges, after arsonists started a fire.
It was one of three suspected arson attacks across South Yorkshire last night, with South Yorkshire Police informed of all three.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said of the Greenhill Park arson attack: "Firefighters from Lowedges station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm on Greenhill Park, Gresley Road, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 8.35pm."
Two more arson attacks were reported during the evening, in Rotherham and Doncaster.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.10pm on Coronation Road, Balby, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster fire station attended the incident, spending just over 30 minutes at the scene.
Then two fire crews from Rotherham and Elm Lane stations attended an arson attack involving electrical cabling in the early hours of this morning.
They were sent to Magna Way, Templeborough, Rotherham at 5.50am.