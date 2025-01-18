Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have hit back at claims they prosecute drivers to make money after topping the table nationally.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police prosecuted 1,128 drivers in 2024, some 246 more than second placed Sussex and almost five times more than neighbouring West Yorkshire Police, on 228.

After announcing the figures, the force posted a follow up message defending them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police topped the table nationally for driver prosecutions in 2024. | SYP

It said: “We are thankful the majority of people appreciate our efforts in creating safer roads and reducing casualties.

“For those who believe our efforts are to generate money, please remember that fines act as a deterrent and aid behaviour change for drivers who are willing to risk people's lives.

“Laws are there for a reason, if drivers don't break them and risk lives, they won't receive a fine. Please also remember some of our followers have lost their loved ones due to a drivers reckless behaviour, please remain respectful in your comments.”

Some 48 people lost their lives on the roads of South Yorkshire in 2024, police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Officer, PC Rod McEnery, said he hopd prosecutions were a deterrent.

“We’ll never know whether the drivers we have stopped and prosecuted change their behaviour, but we like to think next time they are driving in an illegal and dangerous way, they think about other people and the fact they could kill themselves or an innocent person.”

PC McEnery organises and leads the use of a Highways England unmarked HGV cab to police roads.

He added: “Every time the HGV cab becomes available, we grab the chance to use it; it’s a great asset to our tactics in creating safer roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The HGV allows us to see inside lorries and larger vehicles, and during my time leading this operation, I have seen some shocking driving, driving that could kill you, kill your family, your friends, or mine.

“I have witnessed drivers with no hands on the wheel trimming their beards, watching TV, steering their vehicles with their knees and on their mobile phones.

“We are often met with criticism, saying we are targeting lorry drivers, but it must be acknowledged that these vehicles pose a greater danger with their size and weight. Drivers of these vehicles must accept that responsibly and not pose further risks with dangerous behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just those in larger vehicles that we prosecute, the cab also provides a vantage point into cars and those drivers who think they won’t be caught hiding their mobile phone on their lap or down the side of their door, can clearly be seen.

“All these acts can kill. Everyone has a part to play in keeping our roads safe. Give the road your full attention.”