Morrisons Mansfield Road: Tragedy as Sheffield supermarket car park closed by police after body found

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:49 GMT
This was the scene outside a Sheffield supermarket today, following the tragic discovery of a body.

South Yorkshire Police taped the car park off at the Morrisons store, on Mansfield Road near Intake, at around 1pm.

The photo shows officers still on the scene at around 1.30pm, although the tape had been removed by then.

A body was discovered on the car park of a Morrisons store in Sheffield todayA body was discovered on the car park of a Morrisons store in Sheffield today
A body was discovered on the car park of a Morrisons store in Sheffield today | Dean Atkins

South Yorkshire Police said in a short statement this afternoon: “This relates to the non-suspicious death of a man.”

The force said it would not be issuing further details of the incident.

Locals said the car park had been sealed off at both entrances earlier in the afternoon.

Morrisons have also been contacted for comment.

