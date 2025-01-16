Morrisons Mansfield Road: Tragedy as Sheffield supermarket car park closed by police after body found
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This was the scene outside a Sheffield supermarket today, following the tragic discovery of a body.
South Yorkshire Police taped the car park off at the Morrisons store, on Mansfield Road near Intake, at around 1pm.
The photo shows officers still on the scene at around 1.30pm, although the tape had been removed by then.
South Yorkshire Police said in a short statement this afternoon: “This relates to the non-suspicious death of a man.”
The force said it would not be issuing further details of the incident.
Locals said the car park had been sealed off at both entrances earlier in the afternoon.
Morrisons have also been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.